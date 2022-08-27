Close menu
League Two
StockportStockport County0SwindonSwindon Town0

Stockport County v Swindon Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Stockport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Jaros
  • 31Lewis
  • 5Palmer
  • 3Kitching
  • 16Brown
  • 10Sarcevic
  • 14Collar
  • 8Camps
  • 21Hippolyte
  • 11Crankshaw
  • 9Madden

Substitutes

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 6Horsfall
  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 15Johnson
  • 18Croasdale
  • 19Wootton
  • 29Jennings

Swindon

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Brynn
  • 4Clayton
  • 21MacDonald
  • 20Blake-Tracy
  • 10Darcy
  • 7Gladwin
  • 5Reed
  • 23Khan
  • 28Shade
  • 24Wakeling
  • 8Williams

Substitutes

  • 2Hutton
  • 6Baudry
  • 9Adeloye
  • 12Ward
  • 17Aguiar
  • 26Harries
  • 34Brennan
Referee:
Sam Allison

Match Stats

Home TeamStockportAway TeamSwindon
Possession
Home3%
Away97%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jonathan Williams (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Joe Lewis (Stockport County).

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient651092716
2Stevenage642084414
3Barrow641196313
4Northampton6330118312
5Doncaster633085312
6Salford632194511
7Walsall632183511
8Crewe632186211
9Mansfield631286210
10Wimbledon62318719
11Bradford62227528
12Tranmere62136517
13Harrogate62135507
14Swindon61415507
15Newport621368-27
16Carlisle51314406
17Sutton United613234-16
18Grimsby512224-25
19Gillingham612317-65
20Stockport611469-34
21Colchester611459-44
22Crawley602427-52
23Hartlepool6024210-82
24Rochdale601518-71
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC