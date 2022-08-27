Stockport County v Swindon Town

Jonathan Williams (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
StockportStockport County0SwindonSwindon Town0
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Formation 3-5-2
Formation 3-4-3
Jonathan Williams (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Lewis (Stockport County).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|6
|5
|1
|0
|9
|2
|7
|16
|2
|Stevenage
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|4
|4
|14
|3
|Barrow
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|6
|3
|13
|4
|Northampton
|6
|3
|3
|0
|11
|8
|3
|12
|5
|Doncaster
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|5
|3
|12
|6
|Salford
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|4
|5
|11
|7
|Walsall
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|3
|5
|11
|8
|Crewe
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|6
|2
|11
|9
|Mansfield
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|6
|2
|10
|10
|Wimbledon
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|7
|1
|9
|11
|Bradford
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|5
|2
|8
|12
|Tranmere
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|5
|1
|7
|13
|Harrogate
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|5
|0
|7
|14
|Swindon
|6
|1
|4
|1
|5
|5
|0
|7
|15
|Newport
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|7
|16
|Carlisle
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|4
|0
|6
|17
|Sutton United
|6
|1
|3
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|6
|18
|Grimsby
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|5
|19
|Gillingham
|6
|1
|2
|3
|1
|7
|-6
|5
|20
|Stockport
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|9
|-3
|4
|21
|Colchester
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|9
|-4
|4
|22
|Crawley
|6
|0
|2
|4
|2
|7
|-5
|2
|23
|Hartlepool
|6
|0
|2
|4
|2
|10
|-8
|2
|24
|Rochdale
|6
|0
|1
|5
|1
|8
|-7
|1
Gregg Wallace goes on a whistle-stop tour of train making Inside the Factory...
Steve Coogan chats to Nihal Arthanayake about British humour and cancel culture
Sliced Bread grills a food scientist and the BBC's Good Food Magazine to find out
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.