League Two
SalfordSalford City0StevenageStevenage0

Salford City v Stevenage

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Salford

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1King
  • 4Lowe
  • 42Vassell
  • 26Leak
  • 24Bolton
  • 6Watt
  • 7Watson
  • 3Touray
  • 10Thomas-Asante
  • 9Hendry
  • 19Tolaj

Substitutes

  • 11Simões Inácio
  • 17Smith
  • 18McAleny
  • 22Jenkins
  • 28Porter
  • 31Torrance
  • 35O'Brien

Stevenage

Formation 3-4-3

  • 12Ashby-Hammond
  • 6Sweeney
  • 15Vancooten
  • 5Piergianni
  • 14Smith
  • 16Read
  • 4Reeves
  • 3Clark
  • 32Rose
  • 9Norris
  • 11Roberts

Substitutes

  • 1Chapman
  • 2Wildin
  • 8Taylor
  • 10Campbell
  • 19Reid
  • 20Earley
  • 24Amoo
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

Match Stats

Home TeamSalfordAway TeamStevenage
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Theo Vassell (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Roberts (Stevenage).

  3. Post update

    Offside, Stevenage. Jake Reeves tries a through ball, but Luke Norris is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Hendry (Salford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Elliot Watt with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Danny Rose.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Kane Smith.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Danny Rose (Stevenage).

  8. Post update

    Jason Lowe (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Luke Bolton (Salford City).

  10. Post update

    Danny Rose (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient651092716
2Stevenage642084414
3Barrow641196313
4Northampton6330118312
5Doncaster633085312
6Salford632194511
7Walsall632183511
8Crewe632186211
9Mansfield631286210
10Wimbledon62318719
11Bradford62227528
12Tranmere62136517
13Harrogate62135507
14Swindon61415507
15Newport621368-27
16Carlisle51314406
17Sutton United613234-16
18Grimsby512224-25
19Gillingham612317-65
20Stockport611469-34
21Colchester611459-44
22Crawley602427-52
23Hartlepool6024210-82
24Rochdale601518-71
