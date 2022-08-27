Close menu
League Two
Sutton UnitedSutton United0MansfieldMansfield Town0

Sutton United v Mansfield Town



Line-ups

Sutton United

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Rose
  • 22Kizzi
  • 4Rowe
  • 6John
  • 24Milsom
  • 15Eastmond
  • 20Neufville
  • 11Randall-Hurren
  • 10Beautyman
  • 25Wilson
  • 39Thomas

Substitutes

  • 2Barden
  • 7Boldewijn
  • 8Smith
  • 13House
  • 19Fadahunsi
  • 21Gambin
  • 27Kouassi

Mansfield

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Pym
  • 35O'Toole
  • 14Perch
  • 6Harbottle
  • 7Akins
  • 12Hawkins
  • 5Hartigan
  • 16Quinn
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 32Lapslie
  • 26Swan

Substitutes

  • 2Gordon
  • 4Hewitt
  • 8O Clarke
  • 10Maris
  • 13Flinders
  • 17Wallace
  • 44Boateng
Referee:
Lee Swabey

Match Stats

Home TeamSutton UnitedAway TeamMansfield
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Donovan Wilson (Sutton United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved.

  2. Post update

    Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Mansfield Town).

  3. Post update

    Kwame Thomas (Sutton United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Mansfield Town. Will Swan tries a through ball, but Lucas Akins is caught offside.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient651092716
2Stevenage642084414
3Barrow641196313
4Northampton6330118312
5Doncaster633085312
6Salford632194511
7Walsall632183511
8Crewe632186211
9Mansfield631286210
10Wimbledon62318719
11Bradford62227528
12Tranmere62136517
13Harrogate62135507
14Swindon61415507
15Newport621368-27
16Carlisle51314406
17Sutton United613234-16
18Grimsby512224-25
19Gillingham612317-65
20Stockport611469-34
21Colchester611459-44
22Crawley602427-52
23Hartlepool6024210-82
24Rochdale601518-71
View full League Two table

