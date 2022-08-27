Sutton United v Mansfield Town

Attempt saved. Donovan Wilson (Sutton United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved.
Line-ups
Sutton United
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Rose
- 22Kizzi
- 4Rowe
- 6John
- 24Milsom
- 15Eastmond
- 20Neufville
- 11Randall-Hurren
- 10Beautyman
- 25Wilson
- 39Thomas
Substitutes
- 2Barden
- 7Boldewijn
- 8Smith
- 13House
- 19Fadahunsi
- 21Gambin
- 27Kouassi
Mansfield
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Pym
- 35O'Toole
- 14Perch
- 6Harbottle
- 7Akins
- 12Hawkins
- 5Hartigan
- 16Quinn
- 3McLaughlin
- 32Lapslie
- 26Swan
Substitutes
- 2Gordon
- 4Hewitt
- 8O Clarke
- 10Maris
- 13Flinders
- 17Wallace
- 44Boateng
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Mansfield Town).
Kwame Thomas (Sutton United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Mansfield Town. Will Swan tries a through ball, but Lucas Akins is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.