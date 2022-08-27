Close menu
League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers1ColchesterColchester United0

Tranmere Rovers v Colchester United

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Doohan
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 19Byrne
  • 14Turnbull
  • 3Bristow
  • 8McAlear
  • 4O'Connor
  • 11Hawkes
  • 16Nolan
  • 10Hemmings
  • 20Nevitt

Substitutes

  • 6Merrie
  • 15Hockenhull
  • 17Hughes
  • 22Lewis
  • 23Hewelt
  • 27Burton
  • 29Fisher

Colchester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13O'Hara
  • 22Tchamadeu
  • 4Chambers
  • 6Dallison-Lisbon
  • 3Clampin
  • 8Skuse
  • 33Marshall-Miranda
  • 19Newby
  • 14Chilvers
  • 45Nouble
  • 11Sears

Substitutes

  • 1Hornby
  • 7Hannant
  • 20Owens
  • 23Chesters
  • 24Akinde
  • 27Coxe
  • 35Cracknell
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match Stats

Home TeamTranmereAway TeamColchester
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Kane Hemmings (Tranmere Rovers).

  2. Post update

    Tom Dallison-Lisbon (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Frank Nouble (Colchester United).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Josh Hawkes tries a through ball, but Jon Nolan is caught offside.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Colchester United 0. Josh Hawkes (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kane Hemmings with a cross.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient651092716
2Stevenage642084414
3Barrow641196313
4Northampton6330118312
5Doncaster633085312
6Salford632194511
7Walsall632183511
8Crewe632186211
9Mansfield631286210
10Wimbledon62318719
11Bradford62227528
12Tranmere62136517
13Harrogate62135507
14Swindon61415507
15Newport621368-27
16Carlisle51314406
17Sutton United613234-16
18Grimsby512224-25
19Gillingham612317-65
20Stockport611469-34
21Colchester611459-44
22Crawley602427-52
23Hartlepool6024210-82
24Rochdale601518-71
View full League Two table

