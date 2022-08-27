Tranmere Rovers v Colchester United

Foul by Kane Hemmings (Tranmere Rovers).
Line-ups
Tranmere
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Doohan
- 2Dacres-Cogley
- 19Byrne
- 14Turnbull
- 3Bristow
- 8McAlear
- 4O'Connor
- 11Hawkes
- 16Nolan
- 10Hemmings
- 20Nevitt
Substitutes
- 6Merrie
- 15Hockenhull
- 17Hughes
- 22Lewis
- 23Hewelt
- 27Burton
- 29Fisher
Colchester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13O'Hara
- 22Tchamadeu
- 4Chambers
- 6Dallison-Lisbon
- 3Clampin
- 8Skuse
- 33Marshall-Miranda
- 19Newby
- 14Chilvers
- 45Nouble
- 11Sears
Substitutes
- 1Hornby
- 7Hannant
- 20Owens
- 23Chesters
- 24Akinde
- 27Coxe
- 35Cracknell
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Tom Dallison-Lisbon (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Frank Nouble (Colchester United).
Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Josh Hawkes tries a through ball, but Jon Nolan is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Colchester United 0. Josh Hawkes (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kane Hemmings with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
