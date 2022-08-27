Walsall v Grimsby Town

Foul by Danny Amos (Grimsby Town).
Line-ups
Walsall
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Evans
- 5Daniels
- 26Clarke
- 6Monthe
- 30Bennett
- 8Kinsella
- 17Earing
- 14Comley
- 21Allen
- 39Johnson
- 10Knowles
Substitutes
- 2White
- 11Williams
- 15James-Taylor
- 23Hutchinson
- 25Maher
- 27Abraham
- 31Przybek
Grimsby
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Crocombe
- 2Efete
- 6Waterfall
- 26Smith
- 22Amos
- 15Clifton
- 4Green
- 8Holohan
- 17Morris
- 3Driscoll-Glennon
- 29Taylor
Substitutes
- 5Pearson
- 7Maguire-Drew
- 13Battersby
- 14Wearne
- 20Orsi
- 23Pepple
- 30Khouri
- Referee:
- Peter Wright
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Liam Bennett (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kieran Green (Grimsby Town).
Brandon Comley (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Amos.
Attempt missed. Tom Knowles (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Donervon Daniels (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Walsall 1, Grimsby Town 0. Danny Johnson (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Knowles.
Attempt missed. Liam Bennett (Walsall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Danny Johnson (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Brandon Comley (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kieran Green (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.