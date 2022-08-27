Close menu
League Two
WalsallWalsall1GrimsbyGrimsby Town0

Walsall v Grimsby Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Walsall

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Evans
  • 5Daniels
  • 26Clarke
  • 6Monthe
  • 30Bennett
  • 8Kinsella
  • 17Earing
  • 14Comley
  • 21Allen
  • 39Johnson
  • 10Knowles

Substitutes

  • 2White
  • 11Williams
  • 15James-Taylor
  • 23Hutchinson
  • 25Maher
  • 27Abraham
  • 31Przybek

Grimsby

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Crocombe
  • 2Efete
  • 6Waterfall
  • 26Smith
  • 22Amos
  • 15Clifton
  • 4Green
  • 8Holohan
  • 17Morris
  • 3Driscoll-Glennon
  • 29Taylor

Substitutes

  • 5Pearson
  • 7Maguire-Drew
  • 13Battersby
  • 14Wearne
  • 20Orsi
  • 23Pepple
  • 30Khouri
Referee:
Peter Wright

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamGrimsby
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Danny Amos (Grimsby Town).

  2. Post update

    Liam Bennett (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Green (Grimsby Town).

  4. Post update

    Brandon Comley (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Amos.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Knowles (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Donervon Daniels (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Walsall 1, Grimsby Town 0. Danny Johnson (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Knowles.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Bennett (Walsall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danny Johnson (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Brandon Comley (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Kieran Green (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient651092716
2Barrow6501106415
3Stevenage642084414
4Northampton6330118312
5Doncaster633085312
6Salford632194511
7Walsall632183511
8Crewe632186211
9Mansfield631286210
10Bradford62227528
11Wimbledon62228808
12Tranmere62136517
13Swindon61415507
14Newport621378-17
15Harrogate621356-17
16Carlisle51314406
17Sutton United613234-16
18Grimsby512224-25
19Gillingham612317-65
20Stockport611469-34
21Colchester611459-44
22Crawley602427-52
23Hartlepool6024210-82
24Rochdale601518-71
View full League Two table

Top Stories

