Chelsea v Leicester City

Thomas Tuchel will serve a one-match touchline ban following an altercation with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea could welcome back midfielder Mateo Kovacic after he returned to training following a knee injury.

Kalidou Koulibaly is banned following his red card at Leeds, while Thomas Tuchel will also be absent from the dugout as he serves his touchline ban.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Chelsea target Wesley Fofana won't be involved.

James Maddison is a doubt, with Rodgers saying that the midfielder "felt a twinge" in training this week.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Chelsea have their interest in Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, which does not seem like a deal that will get over the line by Saturday. Chelsea have made a heavy play for him, but it will be interesting to see whether he will start for the Foxes and whether his head is in the right place or not.

I fancy Chelsea to respond from their 3-0 defeat at Elland Road. I didn't see that performance coming, they were way off it. Leeds played with far greater intensity and hunger and you don't often say that about Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel's side have had problems with goal scoring and a number nine, but I think they will win this one.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have won just one of their last 10 Premier League away games against Chelsea (D4, L5).

However, the Blues have dropped points in five of their last seven home league fixtures against the Foxes.

Chelsea

Chelsea could lose back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time under Thomas Tuchel.

In Tuchel's first 30 league games in charge of Chelsea they scored 52 goals and conceded 17 - in their subsequent 30 they have scored the same amount but conceded 34.

The Londoners have won only five of their last 15 home games in the league (D8, L2).

Their last nine league goals have been scored by nine different players.

Leicester City

Leicester have two wins from their last 15 games away from home in the Premier League (D5, L8).

The Foxes have kept a clean sheet in just one of their last 27 away league games.

Rodgers is in danger of losing three consecutive league games for the first time since November 2014.

James Maddison could become the first English midfielder since David Beckham in 2000 to score or assist in eight consecutive games in the Premier League.

Jamie Vardy's next goal will be his 100th in the Premier League after turning 30.

