Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United

TEAM NEWS

In-form Brighton have lost only once in their last 12 Premier League games

Brighton made 11 changes in the midweek EFL Cup win at Forest Green but could name the same team in a fourth consecutive league game.

Pervis Estupinan awaits his first Premier League start, while the Seagulls have no new injury concerns.

Leeds will assess the fitness of striker Patrick Bamford, who is nearing a return from a groin strain.

Captain Liam Cooper made his comeback from an Achilles injury in midweek and could be named as a substitute.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I just can't pick a winner - both teams are in form and scoring goals.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

A win for Leeds would level the all-time head-to-head between the clubs at 18 wins each, with 13 matches being drawn.

Leeds have only won twice in their last 17 games against Brighton and neither of those came in the Premier League.

Both of last season's fixtures between the clubs ended in a draw - 0-0 at the Amex Stadium and 1-1 at Elland Road.

Leeds have never won at the Amex Stadium in eight attempts and have not managed to score there in the last six.

Brighton

This is the first time Brighton have avoided defeat in each of their opening three games in a top-flight season - at the 10th attempt.

The Seagulls have lost only one of their last 12 Premier League matches, with that defeat away to champions Manchester City in April.

If Brighton are not beaten on Saturday they will set a new club record streak of nine unbeaten top-flight games, surpassing an eight-match sequence recorded in 1981.

Leeds United

Leeds' unbeaten start to this season is their best in the top flight since 2001-02, when David O'Leary's side avoided defeat in their opening 11 matches.

A win in this game would see them reach 10 points after four games of a Premier League season for the second time, matching their total at the same stage of the 1995-96 campaign.

The Whites have lost only three of their last 13 Premier League games, with those defeats against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

