Brentford v Everton

TEAM NEWS

Thomas Frank has taken Brentford to eighth in the Premier League table

Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos are ruled out for Brentford with thigh injuries, although Ajer has returned to full training.

Ethan Pinnock continues his recovery from a serious knee problem.

Everton manager Frank Lampard hopes that Tom Davies could be in contention despite missing the midweek League Cup win at Fleetwood with a groin issue.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to resume training next week after a knee injury.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Andros Townsend and Andres Gomes remain sidelined.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Everton haven't had the luck and lack that finishing touch, so with home advantage, Brentford will edge this one.

Prediction: 1-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford won both of their league matches versus Everton last season, winning 1-0 at home and 3-2 away. The Bees also did the league double over Watford and West Ham.

Frank Lampard's first competitive game as Everton manager was last season's 4-1 victory over Brentford at Goodison Park in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Everton have never beaten Brentford in the top flight, losing four of the six games between the teams.

Brentford

Brentford have kept six clean sheets in the Premier League since the start of February, the joint-highest figure in the top flight during that time.

Although the Bees have kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight Premier League home games, they are currently on a run of 18 consecutive Premier League away matches without a clean sheet.

Ivan Toney has been involved in 15 goals in his last 17 Premier League appearances, scoring 10 and assisting five.

Everton

This is Everton's worst start to a Premier League season since 2010-11, when they failed to win any of their first six games.

Everton have gone more than three matches without a win from the beginning of a Premier League campaign only twice before - 12 fixtures in 1994-95 and six games in the 2010-11 season.

Everton have lost 14 of their last 18 Premier League away matches and they have taken just a single point from their last six trips to London in the Premier League.

Anthony Gordon's 10 shots on goal without scoring is the highest in the Premier League this season among players who still have not scored.

