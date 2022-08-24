Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Crystal Palace were 2-0 winners in this fixture last season

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City will assess recent injuries picked up by Jack Grealish, Nathan Ake and Kalvin Phillips.

Aymeric Laporte is still working his way back to fitness following knee surgery in May.

Crystal Palace are without James McArthur, James Tomkins and Nathan Ferguson.

Goalkeeper Jack Butland is recovering from a wrist injury, with a return thought to be a couple of weeks away.

SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace have beaten Manchester City twice at the Etihad Stadium in recent years, so they know how to win there, and there is the link with their manager Patrick Vieira, who used to play and coach at the club.

Palace are one of the most dangerous counter-attacking teams in the league, but you still cannot see past Manchester City.

It was really interesting the way Newcastle were brave and got at City and hurt them, but I expect City with home advantage to win this one, although I think Palace will score.

Prediction: 3-1

Chris Sutton's full predictions v Ross MacDonald, bassist with The 1975

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace won this fixture 2-0 last season with goals from Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher.

Palace were the only side City failed to score against last season; they drew 0-0 at Selhurst Park.

Victory for the Eagles would give them a third league win at Pep Guardiola's City. Only Manchester United have managed three Premier League wins on the road against the Spaniard.

Manchester City

Manchester City have found themselves two goals behind in three of their last five Premier League matches, but have avoided defeat in all three of those games (W1, D2).

The champions have scored at least twice in each of their last 12 Premier League matches, finding the net 40 times in the process.

They have only lost two of their last 54 Premier League games kicking off at 3pm on a Saturday (W46, D6) but both have come at home against Crystal Palace.

Kevin de Bruyne has had an assist in four consecutive Premier League appearances. He is looking to become the first City player to assist in five matches in a row in the competition.

Crystal Palace

Palace drew 1-1 at Liverpool in their first away game and their opening two away fixtures in the Premier League came against last season's top two sides. This has only happened once before, when Burnley won at Chelsea and drew at Tottenham in 2017-18.

Wilfried Zaha has scored 11 goals in his last 16 top-flight appearances, more than his previous 41 beforehand (10 goals).

Eberechi Eze has been involved in six goals in his last eight away Premier League starts, assisting in each of Crystal Palace's last two away matches.

Palace manager Patrick Vieira ended his playing career at Manchester City, scoring three goals in 28 Premier League appearances and winning the FA Cup in 2011.

