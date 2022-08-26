Southampton v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is available for selection for Manchester United following his move from Real Madrid

TEAM NEWS

Southampton may be able to welcome back Romain Perraud following a groin problem but Tino Livramento remains a long-term absentee.

Striker Che Adams will be hoping for a start following two goals from the bench at Leicester last weekend.

Manchester United will have midfielder Casemiro available for selection after he received his work permit.

Victor Lindelof and Facundo Pellistri remain out, while Anthony Martial is in line for his first start of the season.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I watched Southampton against Leicester last weekend. In the first half they had to weather a bit of pressure and then went behind to a James Maddison free-kick, but they responded brilliantly.

They ended up deservedly winning the game after Che Adams came off the bench and scored twice, and this won't be an easy one for Manchester United and boss Erik ten Hag.

I didn't see United turning up against Liverpool, I don't think anybody did, but I think they can back up their victory and edge this one.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton haven't beaten Manchester United in any of their last 12 Premier League games (D7, L5).

The Saints are two goals away from conceding 100 in the Premier League against United.

Southampton

Southampton have lost five of their last seven home games in the Premier League (W1, D1).

They have conceded two or more goals in all but one of those seven matches, the exception being a 1-0 victory over Arsenal.

James Ward-Prowse has nine goals and six assists in his last 25 league appearances.

However, the Saints captain is yet to score at St Mary's in 2022, a run of 11 top-flight games.

Three of Southampton's five goals scored in the league this season have come from substitutes.

Manchester United

Manchester United could win back-to-back fixtures in the Premier League for the first time since February.

The Red Devils' current run of seven straight league defeats away from home is their worst since losing 10 in a row in 1936.

United are trying to avoid defeats in each of their opening two away league games of a season for the first time since 1973.

Marcus Rashford hasn't scored a Premier League goal away from home when starting a match since doing so against Leicester on Boxing Day in 2020.

