National League
EastleighEastleigh0SouthendSouthend United0

Eastleigh v Southend United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Eastleigh

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1McDonnell
  • 2Camp
  • 5Martin
  • 19Panter
  • 17Harper
  • 21Rutherford
  • 8Cissé
  • 7Carter
  • 14Abrahams
  • 16McKiernan
  • 11Hill

Substitutes

  • 9Whitehall
  • 10Hesketh
  • 12Langston
  • 20Oyenuga
  • 30Ebanks

Southend

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Andeng-Ndi
  • 3Ralph
  • 4Lomas
  • 17Miley
  • 6Kensdale
  • 5Hobson
  • 24Demetriou
  • 18Fonguck
  • 22Mooney
  • 11Powell
  • 19Wreh

Substitutes

  • 2Scott-Morriss
  • 7Bridge
  • 20Cosgrave
  • 21Benton
  • 28Coker
Referee:
Gary Parsons

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield5320105511
2Barnet531196310
3Wealdstone531164210
4Solihull Moors523010649
5Dorking522110828
6Boreham Wood52215418
7Bromley52214318
8Eastleigh52214318
9Wrexham42118447
10Notts County51408537
11Oldham52126607
12Maidenhead United521256-17
13Woking42024406
14Southend51312206
15Dag & Red513145-16
16York51224405
17Torquay512212-15
18Maidstone United5122511-65
19Gateshead504167-14
20Altrincham504135-24
21Scunthorpe5113710-34
22Yeovil503257-23
23Aldershot510449-53
24Halifax502304-42
View full National League table

