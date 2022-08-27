Close menu
National League
Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United0TorquayTorquay United0

Maidstone United v Torquay United

Line-ups

Maidstone United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 30Mersin
  • 2Hoyte
  • 4Ellul
  • 15Booty
  • 10Barham
  • 5Fowler
  • 14Odusanya
  • 17Pattison
  • 21Deacon
  • 24Lyons-Foster
  • 29Gurung

Substitutes

  • 1Hadler
  • 7Alabi
  • 16Fawole
  • 23Woods
  • 34Cawley

Torquay

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Halstead
  • 2Crowe
  • 5Omar
  • 11Evans
  • 7Hanson
  • 6Marshall
  • 10Andrews
  • 14McGavin
  • 15Wyatt
  • 19Goodwin
  • 21Moxey

Substitutes

  • 4Lapslie
  • 16Donnellan
  • 22Lovett
  • 26Iseguan
  • 28Hughes
Referee:
Gareth Rhodes

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield5320105511
2Barnet531196310
3Wealdstone531164210
4Solihull Moors523010649
5Dorking522110828
6Boreham Wood52215418
7Bromley52214318
8Eastleigh52214318
9Wrexham42118447
10Notts County51408537
11York52125417
12Oldham52126607
13Woking42024406
14Southend51312206
15Dag & Red513145-16
16Maidenhead United520357-26
17Torquay512212-15
18Maidstone United5122511-65
19Gateshead504167-14
20Altrincham504135-24
21Scunthorpe5113710-34
22Yeovil503257-23
23Aldershot510449-53
24Halifax502304-42
View full National League table

