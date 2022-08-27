Close menu
National League
WokingWoking17:20WrexhamWrexham
Venue: The Laithwaite Community Stadium

Woking v Wrexham

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th August 2022

  • WokingWoking17:20WrexhamWrexham
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00AltrinchamAltrincham
  • BromleyBromley15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00SouthendSouthend United
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • GatesheadGateshead15:00WealdstoneWealdstone
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00YorkYork City
  • Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00TorquayTorquay United
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00DorkingDorking Wanderers
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield5320105511
2Barnet531196310
3Wealdstone43016429
4Solihull Moors422010648
5Wrexham42118447
6Dorking421110827
7Boreham Wood42115417
8Bromley42114317
9Eastleigh42114317
10Oldham52126607
11Notts County41308536
12Woking42024406
13Maidenhead United420256-16
14Southend41212205
15Dag & Red412145-15
16York41124404
17Torquay411212-14
18Maidstone United4112511-64
19Gateshead403167-13
20Altrincham403135-23
21Scunthorpe4103710-33
22Aldershot510449-53
23Yeovil402257-22
24Halifax401304-41
View full National League table

