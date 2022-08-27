Dumbarton v Elgin City

DumbartonDumbarton15:00ElginElgin City
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|2
|9
|12
|2
|East Fife
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|9
|3
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|3
|7
|4
|Stirling
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|5
|2
|7
|5
|Stranraer
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|5
|6
|Forfar
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|7
|Albion
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|8
|Elgin
|4
|0
|3
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|3
|9
|Annan Athletic
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|3
|10
|Stenhousemuir
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|3