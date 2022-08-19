Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Jamie Vardy has scored 133 Premier League goals in 272 games

Striker Jamie Vardy has extended his contract at Leicester City until 2024.

Vardy, 35, marked 10 years at the club in May and has scored 133 Premier League goals in 272 appearances.

He scored 24 goals in 2015-16 as they won the Premier League title and he has also won the FA Cup and played in the Champions League since joining from non-league Fleetwood in 2012.

"I'm obviously over the moon," said Vardy, who has scored 164 goals in 387 appearances in all competitions.

"Once I heard it was something the club was looking at, there was only one thing that was going to happen, and I was going to sign it. The decision was easy."

Vardy's contract was due to expire in 2023 and he had been linked with Manchester United during the transfer window.

He added: "I've been here long enough now that I feel like part of the furniture.

"My legs are still feeling great so I'll carry on helping the Club as much as I can, whether that's scoring or assisting, that's what I'm here to do."

Vardy won the Premier League golden boot in 2019-20 with 23 goals and has also scored seven goals in 26 appearances for England.