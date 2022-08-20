Last updated on .From the section Irish

Portadown 0-2 Coleraine: Matthew Shevlin double helps Bannsiders to win

Coleraine are the early Premiership leaders as Matthew Shevlin's double gave them a 2-0 win at Portadown.

It is two wins from two games for the Bannsiders while Cliftonville chalked up their first victory by edging 10-man Carrick Rangers 3-2.

Ballymena enjoyed a 2-0 win at Dungannon Swifts while there was late drama at Mourneview Park as Larne beat Glenavon 2-1.

The hosts had two players sent off before Larne got an injury-time winner.

Coleraine sit proudly at the top of the table following a workmanlike defeat of Portadown at Shamrock Park.

The visitors, the only team in the league with maximum points, albeit with Linfield playing on Sunday, opened the scoring in the 20th minute and it was last season's top scorer Shevlin who broke the deadlock with his first goal of the new campaign.

A searching ball from right-back Conor McDermott picked out the striker running in behind a static Portadown defence. Shevlin took a touch to control the pass and with his second deftly lobbed the ball over a stranded Jethren Barr in the Ports goal.

The same combination linked up for Coleraine's second goal two minutes after the restart, with McDermott crossing for Shevlin to head home from close range.

Portadown had their chances, particularly towards the end of the first half, hitting the woodwork twice through left-back Akiotu and Jordan Jenkins, but they found the going increasingly tough as the game wore on.

Both managers made changes in the closing stages but, in reality, the visitors never looked like relinquishing their lead.

It is an impressive start to the season from a new-look Coleraine who, on their opening two performances, look a different proposition to the side which trailed in sixth last term.

Reds on their way as sub Gormley hits winner

Gormley goal seals comeback victory for Cliftonville

Cliftonville recorded their first points of the new season thanks to a comeback win over Carrick at Solitude.

The Reds side, which had five changes from the opening day defeat by Coleraine, got off to the best start possible with Ronan Hale scoring after just nine seconds.

Carrick would hit back with a quickfire double just before half time to go in ahead through Lloyd Anderson and a deflected David Cushley free-kick.

The north Belfast hosts equalised from the spot through Ryan Curran on the 53rd minute after referee Declan Hassan adjudged Luke Turner had been fouled in the east Antrim outfit's penalty area.

Carrick were reduced to 10 men in the 63rd minute for a dangerous challenge by substitute Mark Surgenor on the impressive Stephan Mallon.

Paddy McLaughlin's side made the extra man advantage count when the introduction of record goalscorer Joe Gormley paid immediate dividends as the Ardoyne man slotted home with only his second touch.

Cliftonville have now beaten Carrick in 10 of their last 11 games as Rangers' miserable record at Solitude continues.

Sky Blues overcome Swifts at Stangmore Park

Sky Blues' second half salvo secures points against Swifts

Joshua Kelly and Conor Keeley grabbed second-half goals as Ballymena United defeated Dungannon Swifts to secure their first win of the season.

In a tight encounter, a misplaced pass by Swifts debutant Dean Curry gifted possession to Davy McDaid in the 51st minute, and his backheel released Kelly who slotted between the legs of goalkeeper Dunne.

Keeley than added a late second from McCullough's free-kick to seal the victory.

An uneventful first half was light on goalmouth action, but in added time Jordan Gibson had a great chance to give his side the lead. However, he fired wide of the far post after running onto a pass from McDaid.

Dungannon did not have a shot on target until midway through the second half, and any hopes of a recovery were extinguished in the 88th minute with Keeley's close-range volley.

The result leaves Dungannon still searching for their first league point of the season.

Glenavon 1-2 Larne: Gary Hamilton reacts after Lurgan Blues lose to Larne

Larne leave it late to see off nine-man Glenavon

It was heartbreak at Mourneview for Glenavon, who were undone by a 96th-minute Larne penalty in Lurgan.

The visitors deservedly took the lead in the 33rd minute with a calmly-taken Paul O'Neill effort, but Glenavon bounced back strongly and were on level terms seven minutes later through a towering Micheal Glynn header.

But for the second week in a row the Lurgan Blues were reduced to nine - Calum Birney seeing red for a foul on Lee Bonis as he went through on goal, while Jack Malone also saw red for appearing to make contact with O'Neill's head.

Glenavon stoically held on but were undone by that late Doherty spot-kick for a handball in the box.

Nine-man Glenavon pay the penalty against Larne