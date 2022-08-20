Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Victory for Rangers over PAOK of Greece would set up a two-legged tie in the Champions League second qualifying round

Women's Champions League Fixtures: PAOK v Rangers (14:30 BST), Glasgow City v Servette (12:00) Date : 21 August Venues: Katerini Stadium, Katerini, Greece & Petershill Park, Glasgow Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport Scotland

All roads lead to Eindhoven for both Rangers men's and women's teams in the Champions League.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side face a cauldron against PSV in midweek, but first the women's team will be in a pressure cooker of their own on Sunday.

Eindhoven will host the Women's Champions League final, although victory in Greece over PAOK is all Rangers want for now.

However, for Glasgow City, victory over Servette would be for pride only.

The two-time quarter-finalists were beaten by Roma at Petershill Park on Thursday.

They end their first qualifying round mini-tournament against Servette with revenge on their mind after the Swiss side ended last year's challenge. However, the prize on offer is simply to win the third/fourth play-off.

Hope from above

Thursday was always going to be historic for Rangers. In their first game in Europe, they beat Hungary's Ferencvaros 3-1 in their mini-tournament semi-final in Katerini, Greece.

Jenny Daniellsson scored twice and Brogan Hay also netted for Rangers, who face the Greek champions and hosts on Sunday.

And Rangers may have some luck on their side when they meet PAOK, who were beaten at this stage last season by Norway's Valerenga but have reached the last 32 four times.

There were fears temperatures would again soar to 36C as they have done this week, but despite the game kicking off at 16:30 local time the forecast is for a milder 28C with rain expected.

Should Rangers win, they will advance to a home and away two-legged tie for the right to be in the group stage.

Thomson concern over pitch

Rangers head coach Malky Thomson admits he has concerns over the state of the pitch at the Katerini Stadium, but expects a different type of game than Thursday.

He said: "I think they're a different style of team, I don't think they're quite as physical as Ferencvaros were.

"It was such a great result we managed to achieve there because there were so many Hungarian internationals in that team.

"We're fortunate back home we play on lovely pitches. So we have to have full concentration because at any time the ball could bobble or not bounce. We have to be able to adapt."