League Cup: Cliftonville to start defence against H&W Welders
Cliftonville will start their defence of the League Cup with an away game against Championship side H&W Welders.
Premiership champions Linfield will travel to take on Moyola Park in the first round while Glentoran have a home tie against Institute.
Last season's beaten finalists Coleraine face Dergview at the Showgrounds and Crusaders are away against Dundela.
Larne entertain Distillery while Ballymena make the trip to play Ards.
League Cup - round one draw
Glentoran v Institute
Warrenpoint Town v Newington
Moyola Park v Linfield
Bangor v Annagh Utd
H&W Welders v Cliftonville
Portadown v Armagh City
Ballyclare Comrades v Ballinamallard Utd
Glenavon v Dollingstown
Coleraine v Dergview
Limavady Utd v Newry City
Carrick Rangers v Banbridge Town
Dundela v Crusaders
Larne v Lisburn Distillery
Loughgall v Knockbreda
Ards v Ballymena Utd
Dungannon Swifts v Queen's Uni.