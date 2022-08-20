Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin lifts the League Cup after the win over Coleraine in the final

Cliftonville will start their defence of the League Cup with an away game against Championship side H&W Welders.

Premiership champions Linfield will travel to take on Moyola Park in the first round while Glentoran have a home tie against Institute.

Last season's beaten finalists Coleraine face Dergview at the Showgrounds and Crusaders are away against Dundela.

Larne entertain Distillery while Ballymena make the trip to play Ards.

League Cup - round one draw

Glentoran v Institute

Warrenpoint Town v Newington

Moyola Park v Linfield

Bangor v Annagh Utd

H&W Welders v Cliftonville

Portadown v Armagh City

Ballyclare Comrades v Ballinamallard Utd

Glenavon v Dollingstown

Coleraine v Dergview

Limavady Utd v Newry City

Carrick Rangers v Banbridge Town

Dundela v Crusaders

Larne v Lisburn Distillery

Loughgall v Knockbreda

Ards v Ballymena Utd

Dungannon Swifts v Queen's Uni.