Leicester 1-2 Southampton: Brendan Rodgers 'frustrated' with loss to Saints

Wesley Fofana was not "in the right frame of mind" to play for Leicester City in the 2-1 defeat by Southampton, says boss Brendan Rodgers.

The 21-year-old French defender, who signed a new deal with the club until 2027 in March, is believed to want to join Chelsea.

He watched from the stands as his side lost their second game in a row.

"He's just a young player who is not quite in the right frame of mind at the moment to play," said Rodgers.

"There's a lot going on behind the scenes, which I understand. It's a difficult moment for him. He's a good kid. He's been great for us while he's been here."

Fofana joined Leicester from Saint-Etienne in 2020 and has played 52 games for the club - although he missed most of last season with a broken leg.

Wesley Fofana (bottom left) watched from the stands as the Foxes lost

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, who has also been linked with a move, started on the bench for the Foxes but the 25-year-old was introduced in the second half.

"With Youri and Wesley, there's no problem but if your mind isn't quite on playing, this is a level where you have to be totally concentrated and focused - and if you're not, unfortunately you can't play," Rodgers told BBC Sport.

He added: "There have been a few offers in for some players - nowhere near the valuation the club would want to sell.

"None of them are for sale but I know how the game works. There are a few weeks to go, I don't know what's going to happen."