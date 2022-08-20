Hasselbaink was appointed Burton manager for the second time in January 2021

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says he will quit as Burton Albion manager if he sees himself as "the problem" at League One's bottom side.

Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Port Vale was Burton's fourth from five games in the league, having collected just one point so far this season.

Hasselbaink, 50, in his second spell with Burton, says he does not want to "see this club suffering".

"If I need to go I will go, I will go myself," he told BBC Radio Derby.

"I will reflect, I will look and I will think.

"Is it me? Am I the problem? And if I'm the problem then somebody else needs to come and do it better.

"The chairman doesn't have to push me, I don't want to see this club suffering."

The former Chelsea and Netherlands striker is in his second spell as Burton boss, having guided the Brewers to promotion to League One in 2015 as League Two champions.

He left for Queens Park Rangers in December of the same year, only to return to the Pirelli Stadium five years later to guide them to League One safety in the 2020-21 season with a 16th-placed finish, after taking charge when they were bottom.

Last season the East Staffordshire side again finished 16th, but their latest campaign has got off to a wretched start - going out of the League Cup in the first round and conceding 16 goals in all competitions, while failing to score in four of their five league games.

"Do I know we can get out of this? Yes, 100%, but football has got a short memory," ex-Leeds United and Atletico Madrid striker Hasselbaink said.

"At the moment we haven't won but if you look at my record it's quite good here.

"But if I'm not for them then I need to think about it and I need to do what I need to do.

"I will do that and I can't say any more."