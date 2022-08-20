Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Celta VigoCelta Vigo0Real MadridReal Madrid0

Celta Vigo v Real Madrid

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Celta Vigo

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Marchesín
  • 2Mallo
  • 15Aidoo
  • 4Núñez
  • 17Galán Gil
  • 14Tapia
  • 11Cervi
  • 8Beltrán Peinado
  • 5Rodríguez
  • 10Iago Aspas
  • 9Mendes Paciência

Substitutes

  • 3Mingueza
  • 7Pérez
  • 13Villar
  • 16Baeza
  • 19Swedberg
  • 20Vázquez
  • 21Solari
  • 23de la Torre
  • 26Domínguez
  • 28Veiga
  • 29Rodriguez
  • 32López

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 23Mendy
  • 10Modric
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 12Camavinga
  • 15Valverde
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 13Lunin
  • 17Vázquez
  • 19Ceballos
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamCelta VigoAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Óscar Rodríguez (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Gonçalo Paciência (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Gonçalo Paciência (Celta Vigo).

  6. Post update

    Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 20th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis22005146
2Osasuna22004136
3Rayo Vallecano21102024
4Real Madrid21102114
5Villarreal11003033
6Atl Madrid11003033
7Real Sociedad11001013
8Valencia11001013
9Celta Vigo20202202
10Ath Bilbao10100001
11Barcelona10100001
12Sevilla201123-11
13Mallorca201112-11
14Espanyol201124-21
15Real Valladolid201114-31
16Almería100112-10
17Girona100101-10
18Getafe100103-30
19Elche100103-30
20Cádiz200203-30
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories