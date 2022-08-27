Hearts v St Johnstone team news & stats

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Heart of Midlothian's Stephen Kingsley faces a late fitness test with a knock picked up against Zurich on Thursday, while Toby Sibbick and Alex Cochrane are suspended and fellow defender Craig Halkett remains out along with midfielder Beni Baningime.

St Johnstone have on-loan Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery available again, but midfielder Cammy MacPherson is out with a thigh problem along with long-term absentees Callum Booth, Tony Gallacher, Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon.

Did you know? Hearts have won six of their past seven home matches against St Johnstone, but Saints have only lost one of their most recent six games against Hearts - at Tynecastle in January.