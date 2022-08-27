Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian15:00St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Hearts v St Johnstone team news & stats

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Heart of Midlothian's Stephen Kingsley faces a late fitness test with a knock picked up against Zurich on Thursday, while Toby Sibbick and Alex Cochrane are suspended and fellow defender Craig Halkett remains out along with midfielder Beni Baningime.

St Johnstone have on-loan Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery available again, but midfielder Cammy MacPherson is out with a thigh problem along with long-term absentees Callum Booth, Tony Gallacher, Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon.

Did you know? Hearts have won six of their past seven home matches against St Johnstone, but Saints have only lost one of their most recent six games against Hearts - at Tynecastle in January.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers54101431113
2Celtic44001211112
3Aberdeen530212669
4Motherwell53027619
5St Mirren53026519
6Hearts42117527
7Livingston520349-56
8Hibernian512256-15
9Kilmarnock5113310-74
10St Johnstone410327-53
11Ross County5104310-73
12Dundee Utd401329-71
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport