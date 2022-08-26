Aston Villa v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Ham summer signing Gianluca Scamacca scored in both legs of the Europa Conference League play-off win over Danish side Viborg

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard must decide whether to recall Philippe Coutinho, who was left out last week.

Left-back Ludwig Augustinsson is expected to be available after missing the midweek EFL Cup win at Bolton with a minor knee injury.

West Ham's £30m forward Gianluca Scamacca could make his full Premier League debut after scoring in successive European starts.

New arrival Emerson Palmieri may also feature but Craig Dawson is still out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

These sides have both had indifferent starts to the season.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard hung his hat on Philippe Coutinho and left him out last week to start with Emiliano Buendia instead, but things did not happen for them in their defeat at Crystal Palace.

Villa had a disappointing opening display against Bournemouth, too. I know they beat Everton, but things are not quite clicking and it is a big game for them with home advantage.

West Ham have not got going either, although I think they will. They have lost the first three matches in the Premier League and David Moyes will maybe be feeling a bit hard done by.

His side performed strongly at Forest, ended up hitting the bar and the post and certain things went against them, but they did not do enough against Brighton, their bogey team. West Ham also have big centre half problems, and I think this will be a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

Sutton's full predictions v The 1975 bassist Ross MacDonald

Villa and West Ham are in the bottom four among the 17 teams who have been in the Premier League for all of 2022. Source: Nielsen Gracenote (data correct prior to latest round of fixtures)

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are vying for a fifth consecutive league win against Aston Villa.

Villa's only victory in the past 12 Premier League meetings was by 1-0 at home in May 2015 (D5, L6).

Aston Villa

They have lost eight of their past 14 league matches and 14 of 30 under Steven Gerrard (W11, D5). Since Gerrard's first game in charge last November, the only current Premier League clubs to have lost more often in the division are Everton and West Ham, with 19 and 15 defeats respectively.

Villa are looking to earn consecutive home league wins in the same season for the first time since January 2021. Under Gerrard, they have followed up each of their four top-flight victories at Villa Park with a defeat in their next home league game.

Aston Villa have lost five Premier League fixtures after scoring first under Gerrard, a joint-high with Southampton over that period.

Ollie Watkins has been involved in seven goals in his past nine Premier League appearances, with four goals and three assists.

Danny Ings is winless and without a goal in all 10 Premier League appearances versus West Ham. It's the most games he has played against side without ever scoring.

West Ham United

West Ham have lost their opening three league games of a season without scoring for only the second time. It previously happened in 1971-72, when their fourth match was a 0-0 draw with Ipswich.

In English top-flight history, only four sides have gone four fixtures without a point or goal from the beginning of a season: Derby County in 1899, Stoke City in 1906, Preston North End in 1924, and Crystal Palace in 2017.

The Hammers have lost seven of their past nine Premier League away games, with their solitary win during that run coming at already relegated Norwich City in May.

This is West Ham's 1,000th Premier League fixture; they are the ninth club to reach this landmark.

They are on a four-match losing streak in the league - a fifth straight defeat would be their worst run since April 2017 under Slaven Bilic.

Manager David Moyes hasn't lost five consecutive Premier League games since a run of six with Everton ending in October 2005.

Moyes is unbeaten in 12 Premier League fixtures against Aston Villa since his Everton were beaten 1-0 at Villa Park in August 2010 (W7, D5).

