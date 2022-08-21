Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers will appeal against John Lundstram's red card, with "very pro-VAR" manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirming that the club will look into their options following the midfielder's sending off versus Hibs. (Herald) external-link

"He always wants to be centre of attention," says former Rangers striker Kenny Miller of referee Willie Collum, adding that John Lundstram's red card at Easter Road yesterday was an "incredible, horrific decision". (Daily Record) external-link

Ibrox captain James Tavernier has slammed Alfredo Morelos for costing Rangers two points in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Hibs with a "stupid" red card. (RangersTV via Daily Express external-link )

Hibs boss Lee Johnson hailed the mental strength of full-back Marijan Cabraja, who came on as a first-half substitute against Rangers after attending his father's funeral in Croatia on Thursday. (Daily Record) external-link

Josh Campbell was disappointed with his Hibs team-mates as they piled on him to celebrate his stoppage-time equaliser because he wanted to push on for the win. (Scotsman) external-link

Ange Postecoglou has admitted he won't change his tactics for Celtic's Champions League campaign since the manager believes he has a squad capable of going toe-to-toe with the cream of Europe. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi reckons he can break the 30-goal barrier this term if he avoids injury after missing a chunk of last season. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Jack Ross has confirmed that Dundee United are in the process of signing Ugandan striker Sadat Anaku. The 21-year-old has been on trial at Tannadice and a two-year deal has been agreed subject to a work permit. (Daily Record) external-link

Jack Ross bemoans a "lethargy and a lack of energy" in his Dundee United side after a 3-0 home defeat to St Mirren, adding: "I have to try and fix it." (Sunday Post) external-link