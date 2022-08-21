Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Newcastle finished second in the National League Division One last season

Newcastle United Women are officially part of Newcastle United Football Club for the first time following a restructuring of the club.

The women's team had previously operated independently with the support of the Newcastle United Foundation.

The change will lead to investment in the first team squad, the creation of a development squad and Becky Langley becoming the full-time manager.

Newcastle United Women play in the fourth tier in England.

They play their first game of the National League Division One North season against Merseyrail Ladies on Sunday.

The club's shareholders said they have been intent on developing the women's team since the Saudi Arabian-backed £305m takeover in October last year.

"From the outset, we have stated and demonstrated our wholehearted commitment to the growth of Newcastle United Women," the shareholders said in a statement.

"The recent success of the Lionesses [winning Euro 2022] has added tremendous momentum behind women's participation in football everywhere, and we want to create a pathway for all women and girls to be able to enjoy playing the game."

"We are so proud to be part of the Newcastle United family," said Langley. "It gives everyone even more determination to make the club proud and to represent our fans and our city the best we can.

"We'll also have an emerging talent system that will create a legacy in the North East, giving girls in the region a well-defined pathway, with the chance to enjoy playing first and foremost, as well as an opportunity to develop within the club."

Newcastle Women played their first match at St James' Park in May, beating Alnwick Town Ladies 4-0 in front of an attendance of 22,134.