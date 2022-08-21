Paul Ince has steered Reading to nine points from five Championship games

Paul Ince claims Reading are not getting the respect they deserve for their bright start in the Championship.

The Royals were among the favourites for relegation after struggling during 2021-22 but Ince's side have taken nine points from their first five league games and are third in the table.

Saturday's 1-0 win over Middlesbrough followed a 3-0 demolition of then-unbeaten leaders Blackburn in midweek.

"People need to start giving us credit," Ince told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"It was an amazing performance. After Wednesday you hear all these people say 'Blackburn were terrible,' but they need to start giving us credit. I hear it again [with] 'Middlesbrough didn't really show up, they weren't great' - we made them look average and we need to start getting credit for our performances. We were amazing, just in a different way.

Tyrese Fornah's first-half strike proved the difference as the home side defended the on-loan Nottingham Forest midfielder's low drive to hold on for three points.

Boro boss Chris Wilder warned his side need a shake up in the wake of the defeat, which left his side winless with just three points from five games and second from bottom in the Championship.

Meanwhile amid speculation that West Bromwich Albion have targeted Portuguese forward Lucas João, Ince insisted: "Lucas is going nowhere. I don't know why these rumours come up, even before pre-season you hear that Lucas is going here or there. [It] ain't happening."