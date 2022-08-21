Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Louis Thompson was stretchered off early on in Portsmouth's 3-1 League One victory over Bristol Rovers

Portsmouth are waiting to learn the extent of a serious leg injury sustained by Louis Thompson during their 3-1 win against Bristol Rovers.

The Blues midfielder, 27, was hurt in a challenge from Glenn Whelan early on in their League One victory.

Thompson was treated on the Fratton Park pitch for seven minutes before being stretchered away and taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in the city.

He told fans on social media external-link on Sunday: "Gutted, but I'll be back stronger."

Republic of Ireland midfielder Whelan was booked for his challenge, which Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley suspects might have left Thompson with a double-leg fracture.

Cowley visited the former Wales Under-21 international in hospital after the match and told the Portsmouth News external-link he suspected Thompson might have broken both his tibia and fibula.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, Cowley said: "It looks like he's got a really nasty injury from a really nasty tackle. I just want to send him all of our wishes and love.

"We said at half-time we wanted to try and win the game for him and I am pleased that we were able to.

"He's a very important person and a very important player to this football club and we're fearing the worst. I'm worried about him."