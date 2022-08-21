Max Watters' one Cardiff goal came at Bristol City last season

Steve Morison says he is fed up with defending his strikers after Cardiff City's Severnside derby defeat at Bristol City on Sunday.

Max Watters missed Cardiff's key chance as they were beaten 2-0 at Ashton Gate.

Substitute Mark Harris was also denied as the Bluebirds failed to score for the second straight game.

"I told them today, 'I'm fed up with defending you, you've got to put the ball in the back of the net - that's your job'," said Cardiff boss Morison.

"'You get your moments, you have to put the ball in the back of the net'.

"That's exactly what I told them. But the plus point is we are getting them the chances, they just need to put the ball in the back of the net."

Watters had the opportunity to put Cardiff ahead when he was put through on goal but was denied by Dan Bentley.

The Bristol City goalkeeper also saved at the feet of Harris when the Wales forward looked poised to go round him in the second half.

Watters, 23, has scored just once in 16 Cardiff appearances since joining the club in January 2021, while Harris has scored one league goal since December.

When asked whether his strikers have the quality to score goals in the Championship, Morison said: "We don't know yet. They haven't done it, but it's what we've got.

"We keep working and we will keep creating chances for them and hopefully they will start taking them."

Morison said Cardiff remain interested in strengthening their attacking options - but says there are no suitable forwards available.

"There's no-one else there at the minute. There's no-one else available that can come and do it either," he said.

"Like I've said to everyone who has asked me so far, I can't magic someone out of thin air.

"What won't be happening is I won't be getting in a 32, 33, 34-year-old centre-forward just because it appeases everyone. It has to be the right player, someone who will take us forward and help us progress.

"If that person doesn't arrive then people better back the people who are here, because that's all we can do."