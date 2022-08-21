Steve Kaplan (L) and fellow American Jason Levien took control of Swansea in July 2016

Swansea City's American owners need to back head coach Russell Martin in the transfer market if the club are to get out of their current predicament, says ex-player Ian Walsh.

The Swans are 20th in the Championship with one win from five games.

Martin said the club's owners want him to focus on "creating assets" after revealing he has no scope to make further new signings.

"Indirectly he was putting it back on the owners there," Walsh said.

"For me what that interview did was Russell Martin saying to the owners please, please, please invest in the club.

"The problem with the manager I feel, and he's got to be honest with himself, he wants to play a certain way but you have to have really, really good players.

"If you're signing players from lower divisions that are new to the Championship but haven't played that many games it's going to be difficult.

"If he's not supported by bringing in the players that he needs to play that way and in a successful way, then it's down to the owners.

"The owners have been absolutely rubbish for Swansea City Football Club. The time is now for them to get back on their horses and get back to the States."

American businessmen Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan took control of the Welsh club in 2016, who were relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Swansea have had been financially limited since relegation and have sold players including Dan James, Joe Rodon and Oli McBurnie.

Ex-Wales forward Walsh has been a long-time critic of Swansea's owners but said calls for Russell to lose his job so early in the season were unfair, despite the team's poor start.

"I'm not totally convinced about calling for the manager's head at this stage after only five games," Walsh told BBC Radio Wales' Call Rob.

"But I am convinced about calling for the heads of the owners to get themselves back to Swansea and to see if they can improve the squad and invest some money.

"But I can tell you the answer to that will be no.

Wales midfielder Joe Allen returned to Swansea City on a free transfer during the summer

"We're not far away from the end of the transfer window now and there's not going to be enough time to change things.

"If the Americans aren't going to invest, get them out of here and see if someone else can come in and do a slightly better job.

"I know it's difficult with finances in the world these days, but the manager is only able to sign players from a certain level and those players aren't good enough unfortunately to the way he wants to play.

"I'm a great admirer of 'total football' and love that but there are times you can change."

Martin was appointed Steve Cooper's successor on the eve of the 2021-22 campaign and oversaw a season of transition in which the Swans finished 15th in the Championship.

But they are yet to win at home this season and were booed by some sections of the home crowd following Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Luton Town.

Walsh described Swansea's performance against the Hatters as "shocking" and that the situation is "concerning".

"For all the possession they had they were woeful," added Walsh, who spent two years at Swansea under John Toshack in the early 1980s.

"It was exactly what it was like against Blackburn a couple of weeks back - lack of movement, slow, predictable, no direction, playing like robots and no flair.

"It was all things that need to change if Swansea are going to get out of this really poor start. There must be a Plan B, there must be a different way of playing."