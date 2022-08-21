Close menu

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea: £170m spent - but 'a lot of questions' for Tuchel

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport at Elland Road

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments112

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea: Tuchel says Chelsea 'were better team' despite defeat

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel revealed after his side's mauling by Leeds that he and his coaching staff had been forced to take the bus to West Yorkshire rather than fly with their players. But he will have left Elland Road feeling even more grounded.

His expensively assembled side, which has been supplemented by more than £170m of spending this summer, were taken apart by Jesse Marsch's Leeds, with the American describing the 3-0 win as "the best day since I've been here".

By contrast, Tuchel said: "Everything that can go wrong did go wrong." After the transport problems, things went from bad to worse, with his side missing chances in the first 20 minutes, Edouard Mendy's mistake, a set-piece goal for Rodrigo, and Kalidou Koulibaly's late red card.

But the Blues head coach did not accept that the defeat was down to Leeds running an extra 10km, Conor Gallagher being pressed by Tyler Adams on his full Chelsea debut, his team's mentality, or needing another midfielder or striker.

"We were not all over the place," he said. "With the ball, we were not disciplined enough and were not sharp enough after 20 minutes. But against the ball, everything was fine... It was a set piece and an own goal [with Mendy's error allowing Brenden Aaronson to score] that tells the story today."

Tuchel insisted: "This has simply nothing to do with pressing, simply nothing to do with running less kilometres, and nothing to do with the style of Leeds.

"We should not confuse these things. We were able to cope with that style, we were able to be the better team, we were able to be one [or] two-zero ahead."

Having weathered an early storm, that was partially true - but even taking Mendy's blunder for Leeds' opener out of the equation, there were concerns about the defence, the midfield and his attack.

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin said on BBC Radio Five Live: "There are a lot of questions about what Chelsea need - a centre half or a centre forward. Looking at it now it's not either, or, it is both."

Fofana deal could help unleash James

Under Tuchel, Chelsea have the ability to conjure up a shock defeat.

In his first half-season in charge, West Brom beat them 5-2. Last season, Brentford beat them 4-1 at Stamford Bridge. And now Leeds have done the damage.

Yet the difference this time is that, while those defeats were with a squad that Tuchel inherited, this is one which he has helped to build over this summer.

On this evidence, there is plenty more to do.

Tuchel wants Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, who sat out the Foxes' defeat by Southampton on Saturday. Reece James playing in a back three meant they did not have one of their best attacking outlets on the right wing.

Reece James
Reece James played Chelsea's opening two Premier League games on the right wing

Mendy's mistake and Koulibaly getting to grips with the increased tempo of the Premier League can be seen as one-offs, but losing James' presence on the right did not help a team that came under pressure.

"Tuchel feels this is a transitional season, despite being here a year and a half and winning the Champions League," Nevin added.

"The problem they have is Reece James is one of their best players going forward and he was stuck at centre half. You don't have that problem if you have another centre back.

"Chelsea need more at the back and they need more numbers in general, but that Fofana fee has just gone up £10m."

Does the midfield and attack need addressing?

Chelsea's midfield has always been a strength, but regular injuries to N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic last season, and now this campaign, have highlighted a potential weakness.

Gallagher's debut might be one he wants to forget, and Tuchel did not want to talk about it afterwards, but he is determined to make his mark this season after a successful loan at Crystal Palace last term.

The problem at Elland Road, however, was that he was a target for the Leeds midfield, and when Gallagher did stride forward, he did not connect well with Chelsea's strikers.

"Chelsea without Kante were swamped in midfield," said Nevin. "There is no doubt he makes a massive difference. It is not just one player, but he is a world class player who is like two players.

"And don't take for granted that a lot of players hugely underperformed. Raheem Sterling, who started well, had absolutely no service and faded as a result."

Which brings us to the biggest problem with Chelsea. Converting chances. It has been an issue for several seasons, and Sterling has not yet shown he can be the player to turn things around on his own. Although he had a goal disallowed, he also missed a good chance in the first minute, adding to a sitter against Spurs last Sunday.

Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with another opportunity to be coached by Tuchel, after the pair worked together at Borussia Dortmund. The final touch is still missing from Chelsea, as Tuchel alluded to afterwards.

Nevin added: "If it wasn't for Auba's relationship with Tuchel, I would be wary. Remember, everyone thought Romelu Lukaku would be a good bet. I didn't because Chelsea don't play that style. I think Tuchel wants a high tempo player up there.

"Is he the one that will make Chelsea compete with Manchester City? I'm not sure."

As Tuchel and his players head back to London, whether by bus or by plane, they will have plenty to ponder. Although a chastening defeat will cause concern amongst the fans, and further questions for Tuchel, it may also sharpen a few minds.

The good news is that with 10 days of the transfer window left, Chelsea still have time to rectify some of their problems in the transfer market.

Comments

Join the conversation

115 comments

  • Comment posted by AndyofKingston, today at 21:13

    His interview was a disgrace - what a child!

    • Reply posted by Spoondog, today at 21:31

      Spoondog replied:
      That much was clear last week in the Spurs game.

  • Comment posted by Hoof Hearted, today at 21:12

    Chelsea were the better team……..apparently?
    Tuchel must live in a parallel universe!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:03

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Denial is a weapon when you know things are really not going well for you.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 21:24

    Tuchel's not really a very endearing character is he. Trying to pick a scrap with Conte last week (twice), whinging because he had to get a bus instead of a plane and trying to kid people that Chelsea were the better team whilst getting stuffed 3-0. His face in the post match interview was a picture. Face like a slapped backside. What fun !

    • Reply posted by carolyn, today at 21:29

      carolyn replied:
      Couldn't have said it better

  • Comment posted by AndyofKingston, today at 21:16

    "We were clearly the better team" - please give me a pint of whatever he's drinking......

    You LOST 3-0!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Rog, today at 21:16

    Love seeing Chelsea fail and Tuchel whine like a 6 year old!

  • Comment posted by Wills, today at 21:14

    Nobody to come in from their famed youth academy? Sorry, meant the barn full of young players bought from other clubs and left to rot out on loan or just simply disappear, taking competition away from other clubs. No sympathy. I hope they get relegated.

    • Reply posted by OILBSEEINGU, today at 21:37

      OILBSEEINGU replied:
      Business priority is loans at CFC and transfers-in was always the perogative of RA. Most of the young (13yrs +) entering the academy have to be home bred by reasoning of their development and welfare. Check the charter.

  • Comment posted by BBMac, today at 21:11

    Tuchel is acting very oddly, I don't think he is very well

    • Reply posted by Pass the Bucket, today at 21:21

      Pass the Bucket replied:
      Bigger question is when are the new owners selling off the Bridge and moving the club to Surrey?

      Think it won’t happen?

      Think again.

  • Comment posted by Clarkster, today at 21:13

    Tuchel keeps saying they are the better team….well done, 1 point in two games! Keep it up!

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 21:12

    Money can't buy commitment fight and passion which Leeds had in abundance today

    • Reply posted by OILBSEEINGU, today at 21:44

      OILBSEEINGU replied:
      O so true! Since JT left CFC they have been without an inspirational leader. Tony Adams was of the same ilk for Arsenal. Overpaid and under performers absent of commitment until they play a team on the continent.

  • Comment posted by WindsorBloke, today at 21:34

    To quote Spike Milligan, the German sense of humour is no laughing matter.

  • Comment posted by nogoonjump, today at 21:23

    Reading that report it would suggest that Chelsea were in the game. They were played off the park. It was Leeds who great not Chelsea who were poor.

  • Comment posted by ricardo, today at 21:37

    He says ..we were the better team, hilarious

  • Comment posted by fezza27, today at 21:13

    Tushy spanked

    • Reply posted by see you next wednesday, today at 21:23

      see you next wednesday replied:
      Hilarious reply - Chelsea got what they deserved. Their time is over - the mighty Gunners are on the march again! :)

  • Comment posted by wonderstuff66, today at 21:10

    Money can't buy success just ask Man Utd they will confirm this!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:04

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Chelsea are masters at spending big on underachieving players, wasn’t it just a couple of years ago that they wasted 220 million with nothing to show for it. Now another 170 million this window looks going the same way.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 21:35

    JM outhought him, Leeds outplayed HIS team, they out ran and sprinted Chelsea, 2.6 to 0.8 xg, but of course, as a number of egotists say, WE were the better team. Its like watching a player dive, we all see it, and he continues to roll around on the floor in apparent agony. We know the truth, our eyes don't lie, unlike your words Mr Tuchel.

  • Comment posted by Russell Gibson, today at 21:28

    Travelling to an away game by coach. OMG whatever next? Another petition coming on?

  • Comment posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 21:13

    Chelsea were awful, toothless and no passion or energy. A far cry from even a good team.

  • Comment posted by Longshanks, today at 21:32

    Sterlings comments this week were absurd , was at city on 300 grand a week , now on 350 grand a week for 7 years.
    Get real stop moaning and put more effort in

    • Reply posted by Cmcbenz, today at 21:37

      Cmcbenz replied:
      Worse player in the league

  • Comment posted by Cake, today at 21:11

    Make it £230m in the morning, if you like, and I’ll pop Gordon in the car and drop him down to you.

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 21:11

    Jeeze I'm glad you bought Sterling

