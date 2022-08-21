Close menu

Ismaila Sarr: Aston Villa agree £25m deal for Watford forward

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .

Ismaila Sarr
Sarr scored five times in the Premier League last season

Aston Villa have agreed a deal worth about £25m for Watford's Ismaila Sarr.

The Senegal forward, 24, who was also being pursued by Crystal Palace, will have a medical shortly before completing his move to Villa Park.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard wants to strengthen his attacking resources, while Sarr was keen to return to the Premier League after the Hornets were relegated last season.

The fee could eventually rise to more than £25m with add-ons.

Sarr scored 25 goals in 95 games for Watford after joining the club from French side Rennes in 2019 for a reported £30m.

He has 47 Senegal caps and was part of the team that won the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Sarr will become Villa's fourth signing of the summer transfer window after the arrivals of defender Diego Carlos, goalkeeper Robin Olsen and midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

Philippe Coutinho's loan move from Barcelona was also made permanent at the end of the 2021-22 season.

  • Comment posted by keef, today at 17:20

    Well done Watford sell your best players.

  • Comment posted by jamiewalton76, today at 17:16

    Sarr has struck me as a solid player, so in today's money that's a decent signing for the money

  • Comment posted by DrRichie, today at 17:13

    Relegation two years running?

  • Comment posted by Samuel G, today at 17:13

    Villa lose 2 0 to palace making clear heir need to strengthen up in defence so they get an attacking player

  • Comment posted by bielesibub, today at 17:12

    lets hope Sarr is the £25M miracle that we need

    • Reply posted by Michael, today at 17:26

      Michael replied:
      Who cares shite team anyway

  • Comment posted by Paul Cranswick, today at 17:11

    I am surprised that Aston Villa have started so poorly. Don't see Sarr making a huge difference unless Gerrard gets his tactics more focused.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 17:03

    Everton desperate for a striker and another good players passes us by...

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 17:02

    £25M for an average championship player, madness

    • Reply posted by Rufus_Brown, today at 17:17

      Rufus_Brown replied:
      He’s better than average, he’ll be quality in the right team. Sorry to see him leave Watford

  • Comment posted by MattyB, today at 17:02

    £25m in the modern age is money for an average forward. Sarr is better than average so its good business. The back up is needed too.

