Vertainen scores twice as Linfield see off Newry City

Linfield manager David Healy has said he is learning all the time as he and his players have had to adapt to a new match schedule.

Healy was speaking after his side made it two wins from two Irish Premiership games by beating Newry City 3-1 on Sunday.

It was the second weekend in a row that they have played a league match on a Sunday - something that rarely happens in the Irish League - due to their continued run in Europe.

The Blues drew 2-2 with RFS in Riga in the first leg of their vital Europa Conference League play-off on Thursday night and host the Latvians for the return leg at Windsor Park this Thursday.

"I'm not going to make excuses," Healy said when asked about making a lot of changes to his team for the away victory over Newry.

"The team that we selected against Newry was pretty similar to what we selected last week against Portadown in the league game, and it will alter for the European game on Thursday night.

"It is a challenge for me. I'm learning all the time about playing on a Sunday, having a Monday off, playing on a Thursday and then rest and recovery on a Friday.

"Normally our standard week would have been set in stone from last year but we are trying to improve and learn. Rest and recovery is going to be key over the next 48 hours in preparation for Thursday night."

'We'd have snapped your hand off for this opportunity'

Finnish striker Eetu Vertainen put Linfield 2-0 up on Sunday with a double. Lorcan Forde pulled a goal back just before the break for the hosts but a second-half strike by Andrew Clarke sealed the win for the Blues.

All of Linfield's focus will now turn to what could be a historic occasion at Windsor on Thursday as they aim to become the first team from the Irish League to qualify for the group stage of a European competition.

Linfield let slip a two-goal lead against RFS in the first leg in Latvia

"I think there will be excitement," Healy continued.

"We are hopeful that there is going to be a big crowd, an expectant crowd. It could be edgy at times because we know the importance of how much it will mean to the football club, not the financial side of it but to be that team that goes and qualifies.

"We have been on a European journey so far this year and if, at the start of it, we had been offered a home tie to qualify we would have snapped your hand off. That opportunity arises on Thursday night."

With the excitement comes pressure, of course, and the former Northern Ireland and Leeds United striker was asked if he will let the players embrace that pressure or try to play it down.

"Probably both. The important part for me at the minute is keeping players hungry and fit while we are playing Thursday-Sunday-Thursday-Sunday.

"We have a good group with so much experience in the dressing room, people who have been there, seen it and done it, and I lean on them for little bits every now and then.

"The players are not silly, they have been on the European journey along the way and know the importance of it.

"There is no point in brushing over how important it is but I want the players to go out and express themselves, perform and play well - and if that is good enough on Thursday night, that'll be great."