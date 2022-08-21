Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as PSG made it three wins from their opening three games in Ligue 1

Kylian Mbappe scored after eight seconds on his way to a hat-trick as Paris St-Germain thrashed Lille to keep up their winning start to the season.

In a move off the training ground, the visitors fed Lionel Messi, who clipped the ball over the Lille defence for Mbappe to dink past Leo Jardim.

Messi added a second and Achraf Hakimi hit a third before Neymar scored twice.

Mbappe scored two more after the break while Jonathan Bamba pulled one back for the hosts.

PSG's biggest victory against Lille, who seized their French crown in 2020-21, means they are top of Ligue 1 after scoring 16 goals in their opening three wins in the defence of their title.

Lille drop to 12th place after this emphatic home defeat.