Swansea City Ladies fell to heavy 7-0 defeat against Hungarian side Ferencváros as their Uefa Women's Champions League campaign came to an end in Greece.

The Welsh champions had lost 2-0 to hosts PAOK in the first round semi-final on while Ferencváros were beaten by Rangers.

But in Sunday's third-place play-off match Swansea were well beaten with Viktoria Szabo scoring twice for the Hungarian team.

Ceri Phillips' side were competing in Europe after winning a third straight domestic title last season.