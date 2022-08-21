Match ends, Atalanta 1, AC Milan 1.
Italian champions AC Milan saw their seven-match winning league run end when they were held at Atalanta in their second Serie A match of the season.
Home midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi broke the deadlock with a powerful left-foot finish from 20 yards.
Milan's Ismael Bennacer scored the equaliser from a corner by Alexis Saelemaekers after the break.
Napoli and Inter Milan lead the way with six points two games.
Milan, just two points behind, became Italian champions for the first time in more than a decade last season, beating rivals Inter by two points.
They are now looking to lift back-to-back titles for the first time since 1992-93 and 1993-94.
Line-ups
Atalanta
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Musso
- 2TolóiBooked at 16mins
- 28Demiral
- 19DjimsitiBooked at 78minsSubstituted forOkoliat 82'minutes
- 33HateboerBooked at 48mins
- 15de RoonBooked at 90mins
- 7Koopmeiners
- 3MaehleSubstituted forZorteaat 89'minutes
- 18MalinovskyiSubstituted forLookmanat 73'minutes
- 88PasalicSubstituted forScalviniat 73'minutes
- 91ZapataSubstituted forMurielat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Okoli
- 9Muriel
- 10Boga
- 11Lookman
- 21Zortea
- 22Ruggeri
- 31Rossi
- 42Scalvini
- 57Sportiello
- 93Soppy
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 2CalabriaSubstituted forFlorenziat 84'minutes
- 20Kalulu
- 23Tomori
- 19HernándezBooked at 78mins
- 4Bennacer
- 8TonaliBooked at 75mins
- 30MessiasSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 66'minutes
- 10DíazSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 58'minutes
- 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forOrigiat 66'minutes
- 12RebicBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGiroudat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 7Adli
- 9Giroud
- 14Bakayoko
- 24Kjaer
- 25Florenzi
- 27Origi
- 32Pobega
- 46Gabbia
- 56Saelemaekers
- 83Mirante
- 90De Ketelaere
- Referee:
- Fabio Maresca
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atalanta 1, AC Milan 1.
Booking
Marten de Roon (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Divock Origi (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Rafael Tolói (Atalanta).
Post update
Foul by Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan).
Post update
Luis Muriel (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Theo Hernández (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta).
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Nadir Zortea replaces Joakim Maehle.
Post update
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Sandro Tonali.
Post update
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Sandro Tonali.
Post update
Attempt saved. Theo Hernández (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sandro Tonali.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Alessandro Florenzi replaces Davide Calabria.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Caleb Okoli replaces Berat Djimsiti because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Rafael Tolói.
Booking
Theo Hernández (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Sandro Tonali (AC Milan).