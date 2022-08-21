Match ends, Real Sociedad 1, Barcelona 4.
Robert Lewandowski scored his first competitive goals for Barcelona on his 34th birthday as the Catalan club won at Real Sociedad to record their first La Liga win of the season.
The ex-Bayern Munich striker scored his first goal after only 47 seconds following Alejandro Balde's low cross.
Alexander Isak levelled six minutes later with his shot looping in.
Ousmane Dembele's low drive made it 2-1, Lewandowski side-footed in a third and Ansu Fati calmly added a fourth.
The victory comes after Barca began their campaign with a 0-0 draw at home to Rayo Vallecano on 13 August.
Lewandowski joined Barca in the summer in a £42m deal from Bayern, where he only had one year left on his contract, while another of their new signings, Brazil's ex-Leeds United forward Raphinha, came on as a second-half substitute.
However, Barcelona were unable to field France central defender Jules Kounde as he has still not been registered because of financial reasons following his transfer from Sevilla at the end of July.
Barca are fifth in La Liga and play Manchester City in a friendly on Wednesday, with their next competitive game against Valladolid at the Nou Camp on Sunday.
Line-ups
Real Sociedad
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Remiro Gargallo
- 6ElustondoBooked at 21minsSubstituted forGorosabelat 78'minutes
- 5Zubeldia
- 24Le NormandBooked at 41mins
- 12Muñoz
- 3Zubimendi
- 23Méndez
- 8MerinoSubstituted forKarrikaburuat 78'minutes
- 21SilvaSubstituted forTurrientesat 69'minutes
- 14KuboSubstituted forChoat 69'minutes
- 19IsakSubstituted forNavarroat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Illarramendi
- 7Barrenetxea
- 11Cho
- 13Zubiaurre
- 16Guevara
- 18Gorosabel
- 20Pacheco
- 27Turrientes
- 29Navarro
- 30González de Zárate
- 31Olasagasti
- 33Karrikaburu
Barcelona
Formation 3-2-4-1
- 1ter Stegen
- 15Christensen
- 24García
- 4AraújoBooked at 51mins
- 8González
- 30Páez GaviraSubstituted forKessiéat 85'minutes
- 21de JongSubstituted forRobertoat 85'minutes
- 11TorresSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 64'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 28Balde MartínezSubstituted forRaphinhaat 64'minutes
- 7DembéléSubstituted forAlbaat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Piqué
- 10Fati Vieira
- 14Depay
- 16Pjanic
- 17Aubameyang
- 18Alba
- 19Kessié
- 20Roberto
- 22Raphinha
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 32Torre
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
- Attendance:
- 36,201
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away9
