Robert Lewandowski signed a four-year deal with Barcelona after moving from Bayern Munich in the summer

Robert Lewandowski scored his first competitive goals for Barcelona on his 34th birthday as the Catalan club won at Real Sociedad to record their first La Liga win of the season.

The ex-Bayern Munich striker scored his first goal after only 47 seconds following Alejandro Balde's low cross.

Alexander Isak levelled six minutes later with his shot looping in.

Ousmane Dembele's low drive made it 2-1, Lewandowski side-footed in a third and Ansu Fati calmly added a fourth.

The victory comes after Barca began their campaign with a 0-0 draw at home to Rayo Vallecano on 13 August.

Lewandowski joined Barca in the summer in a £42m deal from Bayern, where he only had one year left on his contract, while another of their new signings, Brazil's ex-Leeds United forward Raphinha, came on as a second-half substitute.

However, Barcelona were unable to field France central defender Jules Kounde as he has still not been registered because of financial reasons following his transfer from Sevilla at the end of July.

Barca are fifth in La Liga and play Manchester City in a friendly on Wednesday, with their next competitive game against Valladolid at the Nou Camp on Sunday.