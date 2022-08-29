Close menu
National League
TorquayTorquay United15:00WokingWoking
Venue: Plainmoor

Torquay United v Woking

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wealdstone540174312
2Solihull Moors5320136711
3Chesterfield5320105511
4Wrexham5311116510
5Barnet531196310
6Eastleigh531164210
7Bromley531153210
8Notts County523012669
9Boreham Wood52216518
10York52125417
11Oldham52126607
12Dorking52121011-17
13Maidstone United5212611-57
14Woking520367-16
15Maidenhead United520357-26
16Yeovil512267-15
17Southend512234-15
18Dag & Red512246-25
19Altrincham504146-24
20Torquay511313-24
21Gateshead503268-23
22Scunthorpe5104711-43
23Aldershot510449-53
24Halifax501418-71
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC