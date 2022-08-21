Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Sarr was not part of the Watford squad that drew with Preston on Saturday

Watford forward Ismaila Sarr's proposed move to Aston Villa has fallen through.

The Senegal international was expected to move to Villa Park after the clubs agreed a deal worth about £25m.

However, it is understood complications arose over the structure of the move and 24-year-old Sarr's personal terms.

It is not expected that the deal will be revived, although Villa defender Kortney Hause is still likely to move to Watford on loan.

Sarr scored 25 goals in 95 games for Watford after joining the club from French side Rennes in 2019 for a reported £30m.

He has 47 Senegal caps and was part of the team that won the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa forward Bertrand Traore has joined Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old Burkina Faso international has not figured for the Midlands club in any of their three league games so far this season.