Lewis Price finished his playing career at Rotherham in 2020

MK Dons goalkeeping coach Lewis Price has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The club said the 38-year-old will spend time away while he is treated.

The ex-Wales international played for several teams in his career including Ipswich, Crawley and Rotherham.

"The full support of everybody at the club is with Lewis and his family and we will do everything we can to help them through this challenging time," an MK Dons statement said. external-link

"Lewis will have all the time he needs to recover and work his way back to a stage of full health.

"The MK Dons family will be right behind Lewis but we ask that during this time everyone respects his family's privacy."