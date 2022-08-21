Last updated on .From the section Football

Armstrong (right) played more than 700 games and scored more than 150 goals in a career that also brought three England caps

Tributes have been paid to former Middlesbrough, Southampton and England player David Armstrong, who has died at the age of 67.

The midfielder spent 10 seasons at Boro between 1971 and 1981, making 431 appearances and scoring 77 goals.

He was a key member of their Second Division promotion-winning squad of 1973-74, managed by Jack Charlton.

Armstrong also holds the club record for most consecutive games with 358 between March 1972 and August 1980.

He won the first of three England caps towards the end of his time at Boro and was signed by Southampton in 1981, where he played nearly 300 games and also scored 77 goals.

"He had a terrific left foot," former Saints manager Dave Merrington told BBC Radio Solent.

"He was one of the best left-sided players you could come across, absolute quality. He could see a man, envision a pass, deliver a pass and go past people."

'Such a good pro'

Armstrong helped Southampton finish runners-up behind Liverpool in the old First Division in 1984 - a season they also reached an FA Cup semi-final - and was a formidable force on and off the pitch.

"I got on very well with him," Merrington said. "He was not only a tremendous player but he had a really good sense of humour as well. He liked a bit of a joke.

"If he was left out of the first team and put into the reserves he was never happy about it. He would be hard to train in that instance because he always wanted to be a first-team player and believed he should have been.

"He was such a good pro and someone who just wanted to be in the first team. But he took it well when he wasn't."

Armstrong enjoyed some memorable moments for Saints, here celebrating a late winner against Man Utd in 1981

Armstrong ended his stellar career with a season at AFC Bournemouth in 1987-88, scoring two goals in nine games before hanging up his boots.

After his retirement, Armstrong worked as a broadcaster for local BBC and commercial radio teams, covering Southampton games.

"He was brilliant," Merrington added.

"He was outspoken, he didn't sit on the fence, if the team played well he would tell you and if they played badly he would say so as well.

"He was great to talk to about tactics and you got a good bit of banter from him.

"He was a lovely guy and a tremendous player."

Middlesbrough also paid tribute to Armstrong with a statement on the club website external-link .

"The club is saddened to learn of the passing of the legendary David "Spike" Armstrong," it said.

"The thoughts of everyone connected with MFC are with his family and friends at this time."