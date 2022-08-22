Last updated on .From the section Football

Tyler Harvey scored his 99th and 100th goals for Truro in their win over Winchester

Truro City boss Paul Wotton says his side still have "tons to work on" despite their unbeaten start.

Two Tyler Harvey goals and a superb free-kick from Will Dean sealed a 3-1 victory over Winchester to keep them top of Southern League Premier South.

"We came to a tough place and got three points," manager Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"Our mentality and mindset were really good and I think we really deserved the win."

It was a special match for 27-year-old Harvey who netted his 99th and 100th goals for the club.

"It's a huge landmark for Harvey, he hasn't even made 100 appearances for the club, congratulations to him," Wotton added.

The White Tigers have now won three and drawn one of their opening four matches.

"We've started well but we have tons to work on. We need more depth but at the minute we're doing okay," Wotton said.