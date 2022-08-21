Angharad James made just 11 appearances for Orlando Pride before joining Tottenham in July

Wales boss Gemma Grainger has welcomed the "happiness" of midfielder Angharad James on returning to the UK after her short spell in America's NWSL.

The 28-year-old signed a two-year deal at Tottenham in July after mutually ending her contract with Orlando Pride.

James could reach 100 international caps after playing Greece and Slovenia in Wales' final two World Cup qualifiers in September.

"One of the most important things for her was to be happy," said Grainger.

"In the last 12 months she has played in the two best leagues and Tottenham have a real good signing.

"For her to be happy, to be settled and to be playing week in week out, is the number one thing... and to be playing in the WSL [Women's Super League], one of the best leagues in the world.

"For Angharad, it was about finding the right blend of where she lived and, living in America, it wasn't necessarily that it was too far away from home, it was about the right thing for her from a football perspective.

"She's got massive ambitions for herself as a footballer. She wants to play in the best leagues with the best players and she wanted to make sure that that was right for her.

"Whenever we're talking about what clubs players are going to, the off and on the pitch happiness really does need to match up. Her partner, Amy [Turner] being at the club as well, that'll play a big part. However, Angharad is very focused on making football decisions that are best for her.

"She's a player who's got lots of potential and she'll keep fulfilling that potential. I think we'll see it this year in the WSL.

"A team like Tottenham will give her the opportunity to display the... qualities that we see here.

"At Wales, we want to make sure that we keep encouraging her. We work very closely with clubs and Tottenham is a club that we have a great relationship with."

Four points from Wales' final two qualifiers will guarantee a place in the play-offs, where they would compete for a place at next year's Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Football Association of Wales [FAW] is hoping for a record crowd against Slovenia in Cardiff on Tuesday, 6 September and is currently 1,500 short of its 10,000-spectator target.

"It's really special," added Grainger.

"We hear a lot about the women's Euros and the impact that has had but I also think that we're on our own journey. The work the FAW and the team have been putting in over the last 12 to 18 months has led us to this stage now.

"I think it's an important time for us to capitalize on the growth of the game and we are absolutely doing that, whilst focusing on our own journey.

"So for us we're excited about playing against Slovenia at Cardiff City. The crowd will, without doubt, give us that competitive advantage and that's exciting".