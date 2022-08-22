Richie Wellens took over as Orient boss in March this year

Richie Wellens says he is frustrated with his Leyton Orient side despite them sitting top of League Two.

The O's won 3-1 at Colchester United on Saturday to take over at the summit on goal difference ahead of Stevenage.

It was a fourth win in five league games for Wellens' side, who are one of four sides to remain unbeaten.

"I'm a little frustrated because I'm not concentrating on the result; I want the level of performance week in, week out," the manager said.

"We're getting it in patches. We scored three but we could have scored six or seven - I'm actually a bit disappointed in the way that we played at times.," he told BBC Radio London.

"I thought we were so sloppy at times. In the first half we got into areas but then tried a one-touch pass that wasn't needed, or weren't fluid in the way we attacked.

"In the second half we've got them where we wanted them and we should be scoring more goals, but we're trying to rush that shot.

"You want to score with every attack but that's not going to happen. On four or five occasions we've shot when it's not on, it's ricocheted to them and they've ended up breaking with three up - that's where their goal came from."

Wellens will be hoping for an improved performance when Orient host winless Hartlepool, languishing in 22nd place, on Saturday.