After losing at Leeds, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said that his team's problems started with their coach journey to Elland Road.

The manner of the Blues' defeat by Leeds on Sunday was embarrassing. The London side gifted two goals to their hosts in the first half and had a man sent off late on. Afterwards, 48-year-old German manager Tuchel was left searching for answers to explain it all.

Meanwhile, Miguel Almiron got some revenge over Jack Grealish during Newcastle's draw with Manchester City, while Shrewsbury Town rolled out one of the greatest pre-match tweets ever.

Here are just a selection of some of the best tweets from the weekend's football.

1. Point to prove

Readers may remember that during Manchester City's Premier League trophy parade in May, England international Grealish took an unprovoked and surprising swipe at Newcastle midfielder Almiron. The 26-year-old City midfielder was captured on camera joking with team-mate Bernardo Silva that the reason Riyad Mahrez had to be withdrawn during their final match of the season was because he was playing like Paraguay international Almiron.

It was not meant as a flattering comparison.

On Sunday, Newcastle hosted the league holders and took a well-earned point from the match. What's more, it was Almiron, 28, who opened the Magpies' account. We have a feeling that he may have enjoyed that one.

It also did not seem entirely accidental that Almiron chose to give his shirt away after the game to a young Newcastle fan with a cheeky banner about Grealish.

Meanwhile, Newcastle keeper Nick Pope trended on Twitter after his performance against Brighton and Frenchman Saint-Maximin clearly wanted in on the act. The 25-year-old French winger tormented Kyle Walker all afternoon and got two assists.

Grealish, meanwhile, missed out through injury.

2. All roads roam to Leeds

Leeds United pulled off one of the upsets of the weekend, with a 3-0 win over Chelsea.

Chelsea were very much their own worst enemy in the first half. Their keeper Edouard Mendy was at fault for the first goal, when he horribly misjudged a back-pass, allowing Brenden Aaronson to nick one.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel proposed some interesting suggestions as to what had gone wrong for his team on the day.

It's been a mixed start to the season for Chelsea, who have taken four points now from their opening three matches.

3. Best match preview ever?

Shrewsbury Town v Ipswich Town is a brilliant fixture, if only because it allows club social media admins the perfect excuse to resurface this clip from comedy sketch show That Mitchell and Webb Look.

Unfortunately for the Shrews, their performance on the pitch wasn't quite so slick - Ipswich beat them 3-0 to stay top of League One.

4. Where are they now?

Ipswich, incidentally, are just one of the clubs in the English Football League doing well under the tutelage of a Manchester United alumnus.

5. Gunning for the top

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is really repaying fans' trust in the process right now. On Saturday, the Gunners beat Bournemouth 3-0 and now sit two points clear at the top of the table, having won their first three matches.

It paints a very different picture to last season, when Arsenal sat bottom of the table, having lost their first three matches.

Summer signing Gabriel Jesus played an important role again with another assist. The 25-year-old Brazilian forward, who joined from Manchester City, now has two goals and three assists for the season so far.

6. Squad goals

Nottingham Forest have registered 16 (yes, 16) new signings this transfer window. They must be getting bored of initiation ceremonies by now.

Forest have had a lot of new faces through the door this summer.

7. We would watch this

This genuinely sounds like a good television format.

Someone commission this.

Also, while we're at it, what about a documentary in which an opinionated fan gets to take on the manager's role at his or her club for a fixed period in order to determine whether they really could do a better job.

8. Manchester United get their man

Manchester United made a big statement in the transfer market last week, signing 30-year-old Brazilian midfielder Casemiro for £70m. The whole thing has left millennials feeling a bit old.

That signing broke up what some would argue was the best midfield three of all time.

9. Who made this?

West Ham legend Mark Noblerone is duty free since retiring from football last season. And duty free is exactly where you'd expect to find this confectionary product.

Is this what Mark Noble's been up to since retiring?

10. One for the heads

Football references can appear anywhere if you really want to see them. We're grateful to this tweet for reminding us of one of the most astonishing World Cup goals of all time - when Robin van Persie became the flying Dutchman in 2014 and left Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas stunned.

11. He could probably still do a job in the Premier League

There was a very special guest in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, to watch Spurs host Wolverhampton Wanderers. We can only wonder what Ronaldo thought of what was a pretty drab first half.

Either way, Spurs' stadium has certainly attracted some footballing royalty in recent years.