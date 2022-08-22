Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Peart-Harris spent a decade in Chelsea's academy before joining Brentford last summer

Forest Green Rovers have signed attacking midfielder Myles Peart-Harris on loan from Brentford until January.

The 19-year-old joined the Premier League side in July 2021 on a four-year contract, having progressed through the academy at Chelsea.

Peart-Harris made two appearances for Brentford as a substitute last season, in the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

"Myles is a good player and can play several roles in the midfield," said Rovers head coach Ian Burchnell.

"He adds another goal threat higher up the pitch. We think he can add some strength to the squad and we're happy to take part in his development."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.