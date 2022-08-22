Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Pawel Zuk started out as a youth team player at Everton

Former Poland youth international Pawel Zuk has agreed a one-year contract at League Two Barrow.

The 21-year-old, who can play on the right of defence or midfield, started out in the youth sides of Oldham and Everton.

He returned to Poland in 2019 and featured for Lechia Gdansk, Wisla Plock and Ruch Chorzow, but had been training with the Bluebirds since pre-season.

Zuk could make his debut in Tuesday's EFL Cup tie against Lincoln.

