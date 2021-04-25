Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield took a two-goal lead in the first leg before being pegged back by late goals

Europa Conference League play-off: Linfield v RFS Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Thursday, 25 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Two Northern Ireland & iPlayer, live text commentary, match report and reaction on the BBC Sport website

Linfield's Europa Conference League play-off second leg against Latvian side RFS will be shown on BBC Two Northern Ireland and iPlayer.

Linfield are aiming to make history by becoming the first Irish Premiership team to reach the group stage of a European competition.

The first leg ended 2-2 as RFS hit two late goals after Stephen Fallon and Joel Cooper put the Blues two up.

Thursday's second leg at Windsor Park will kick off at 19:45 BST.

Alongside breaking new ground as an Irish Premiership club, the Blues are out to secure the 2.9m euro windfall that comes with advancing to the group stages.

David Healy's side came agonisingly close to reaching the Europa League group stages in 2019, losing their play-off to Azerbaijan side Qarabag on away goals.

The Europa Conference League is the third tier of European club football competition after the Champions League and Europa League.

Roma won the inaugural edition of the competition in May, beating Feyenoord in the final.

Linfield bounced back from the frustration of letting a two-goal lead against RFS slip by beating Newry City 3-1 on Sunday.