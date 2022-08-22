Last updated on .From the section European Football

Chris Smalling scored his eight goal for Roma

Chris Smalling scored the winning goal as Jose Mourinho's Roma edged past promoted Cremonese to make it two wins from two in Serie A this season.

The Englishman headed in at the back post in the second half from Lorenzo Pellegrini's corner.

Cremonese's best chance fell to striker Cyriel Dessers, but the Nigerian's strike rattled the crossbar.

Roma, who won the inaugural Europa Conference League last season, are yet to concede this campaign.

Meanwhile, Juventus dropped points after they were held to a goalless draw at Sampdoria.