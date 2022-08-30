Close menu
Championship
CardiffCardiff City19:45LutonLuton Town
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Wales

Cardiff City v Luton Town

Championship

Line-ups

Cardiff

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Allsop
  • 2Romeo
  • 38Ng
  • 23Kipré
  • 37Nkounkou
  • 8Ralls
  • 6Wintle
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 10Ojo
  • 36Watters
  • 29M Harris

Substitutes

  • 3Bagan
  • 19Sawyers
  • 20Whyte
  • 21Alnwick
  • 25Philogene-Bidace
  • 26Simpson
  • 27Colwill

Luton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 34Horvath
  • 3Potts
  • 4Lockyer
  • 16Burke
  • 2Bree
  • 30Freeman
  • 18Clark
  • 29Bell
  • 22Campbell
  • 11Adebayo
  • 9Morris

Substitutes

  • 8Berry
  • 10Woodrow
  • 12Lansbury
  • 23Onyedinma
  • 32Osho
  • 33Macey
  • 35Jerome
Referee:
James Linington

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Reading640276112
2Sheff Utd6321105511
3Hull63211010011
4Norwich631275210
5Rotherham52308269
6Burnley623111749
7Watford62316519
8Blackburn630368-29
9Bristol City622211928
10Preston61501018
11QPR62229908
12Sunderland62228808
13Blackpool622289-18
14Cardiff622234-18
15West Brom614110827
16Millwall621379-27
17Stoke621368-27
18Middlesbrough6132910-16
19Luton613245-16
20Wigan513147-36
21Birmingham612336-35
22Swansea6123510-55
23Huddersfield511378-14
24Coventry301257-21
View full Championship table

