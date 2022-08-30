Cardiff City v Luton Town

CardiffCardiff City19:45LutonLuton Town
Line-ups
Cardiff
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Allsop
- 2Romeo
- 38Ng
- 23Kipré
- 37Nkounkou
- 8Ralls
- 6Wintle
- 35Rinomhota
- 10Ojo
- 36Watters
- 29M Harris
Substitutes
- 3Bagan
- 19Sawyers
- 20Whyte
- 21Alnwick
- 25Philogene-Bidace
- 26Simpson
- 27Colwill
Luton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 34Horvath
- 3Potts
- 4Lockyer
- 16Burke
- 2Bree
- 30Freeman
- 18Clark
- 29Bell
- 22Campbell
- 11Adebayo
- 9Morris
Substitutes
- 8Berry
- 10Woodrow
- 12Lansbury
- 23Onyedinma
- 32Osho
- 33Macey
- 35Jerome
- Referee:
- James Linington
Match report to follow.