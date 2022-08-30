Wigan Athletic v West Bromwich Albion

First Half ends, Wigan Athletic 1, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Wigan
Formation 3-5-2
- 12Amos
- 15Kerr
- 5Whatmough
- 16Tilt
- 2Nyambe
- 4Naylor
- 8Power
- 18Shinnie
- 11McClean
- 10Keane
- 28MagennisBooked at 45mins
- 1Jones
- 3Pearce
- 9Wyke
- 20Broadhead
- 23Fletcher
- 30Aasgaard
- 39Humphrys
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Button
- 4O'Shea
- 6AjayiSubstituted forFurlongat 20'minutes
- 5Bartley
- 3Townsend
- 35Yokuslu
- 14Molumby
- 17J Wallace
- 19Swift
- 11Diangana
- 18Grant
- 2Furlong
- 8Livermore
- 9Zohore
- 10Phillips
- 20Reach
- 24Palmer
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- Andy Woolmer
- 10,526
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic).
Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Wigan Athletic).
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Karlan Grant tries a through ball, but Grady Diangana is caught offside.
Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).
Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic).
Foul by Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion).
Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
John Swift (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Darnell Furlong with a cross.
Foul by Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion).
Graeme Shinnie (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Jason Kerr (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Max Power following a set piece situation.
Foul by Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion).
